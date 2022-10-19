Elon Musk recently suggests resolving tensions between China and Taiwan by giving some control of Taiwan to Beijing. He says, “My recommendation ... would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy.” Musk adds, “And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact they could have an arrangement that’s more lenient than Hong Kong.”
A day later, Chinese ambassador to U.S. Qin Gang praises Musk with tweet: “I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea about establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” Qin adds, “Actually, Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question ... and the best approach to realizing national reunification.”
Such proposals face Taiwanese resistance. Hostility abides against integration with Beijing, especially in light of China’s draconian crackdown on Hong Kong liberty. President Tsai Ing-wen responds, “We must defend our national sovereignty and our free and democratic way of life.” Tsai adds, “On this point, we have no room for compromise.”
Putting dialogue in context, Musk relies on China, which has the largest electric car market in world. In 2018, Musk launches a Tesla factory in Shanghai. Today, this factory represents one of Tesla’s main export hubs.
Meanwhile Taiwan’s semiconductor sector accounts for 20% of global semiconductor market. In foundry operations, Taiwanese companies control 50% of world market with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) being the largest foundry. China’s President Xi Jinping seeks control of this market, especially TSMC.
Chinese trade proves costly to U.S. Still, we’re intent on buying “Made in China.” Elon Musk’s form of capitalism endorses “love of money” at expense of liberty, freedom and democratic republics. Take solace from Charlie Chaplin’s words, “Do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed.”
Roger Combs
Ona
Babies just don’t matter
in a throwaway society
When I was in high school, if a girl got pregnant she usually moved out of town. It brought shame to her family. Now we have day care centers in high schools. Why? The breakdown of the family structure. One parent doesn’t work!
Most women aren’t forced to have sex. The child is a gift from God. He knows the child before it’s born. We live in a throwaway society. Even unborn babies don’t matter.
