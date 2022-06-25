“Carrot or stick” refers to combination of reward and punishment inducing desired behavior, whereas “carrot on a stick: string dangling carrot from stick” encourages behavior with reward that can quickly be snatched away resulting in loss.
For equal gains or losses, fear of loss significantly outweighs joy of winning. In 1979, Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky find that in decision making “losses loom larger than gains.” Asymmetrical influence of loss aversion on decisions impacts areas ranging from economics to politics. Corporate markets, political campaigns, stock trading and casinos among others employ this tactic to motivate their respective clients, voters, customers, gamblers, and others. When faced with loss, individuals take greater risks to compensate. They also favor options with differences and dismiss better opportunities with similarities.
Historically, fascism leveraged aversion loss, overthrowing democratic republics of Italy and Germany. To “make Italy great again” in 1935, Mussolini attacked Ethiopia to avenge Italo-Ethiopian War of 1887-1889. Initial victory gave Mussolini his highest popularity ever in Italy. In 1940, the St. Louis Star and Times quoted Hitler as having said, “Nationalism and Socialism had to be redefined and they had to be blended into one strong new idea to carry new strength which would make Germany great again.” Mussolini and Hitler harnessed their population’s desire to recapture past glories and redress perceived unjust losses.
Nowadays, Vladimir Putin practices neo-fascism for dismembering Ukraine and threatening Europe. He rivals Stalin’s infamy for unprovoked violence and murder. He yearns for notoriety of “Peter the Great.” Yet Putin fears losing power. To overcome fear, he rebuffs sanity and challenges world order. In 2012, some mock Mitt Romney when he warns that Putin’s Russia remains America’s number one geopolitical foe. Romney’s critics fail to realize Putin’s belief that “Stalin is the most popular figure in all of Russia.” Lesson learned: Never underestimate the fear of loss that spawns revisionist history.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.