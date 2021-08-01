Has anyone seen any road work being done in your county? I live in northern Wayne County, and I for one have not seen any paving crews, slip or slide repair crews, ditch pulling or mowing being done. What the heck is going on? What is our tax money being spent on? The interstate projects? The Drive Forward WV website, which is controlled by the Department of Transportation states the following in response to the question “Will you fix my roads in my neighborhood?:
“The first year of increased DMV fees, increased wholesale gas tax, and increased sales tax on new vehicles resulted in approximately $130 million in new revenues for use on the State’s more local service roadways, likely the roads that pass your house. These funds were distributed around the State for resurfacing of West Virginia and County Routes, small bridge repairs, and slip repairs. As the Roads to Prosperity program is now underway, the influx of funds for new roadway construction and repairs will allow the WVDOH’s normal roadway maintenance funds to be dedicated to needs that could not otherwise be addressed.”
The governor owes us an explanation. No “Roads to Prosperity” has quickly became “Roads Too Dangerous”!
