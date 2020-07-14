As a Southerner, the first U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice and circa 1837 Marshall University namesake John Marshall in his prior life likely owned slaves or traded in the slave market. As did many of our Founding Fathers. I suspect many powerful, influential citizens past and present, if carefully examined, properly vetted for academic or government building name recognition may be found to show some old warts, as well.
Where are we headed with this “cancel culture” movement? Where is a line to be drawn, if at all? Suppose the late Chris Cline had survived to bestow even more of his millions to Marshall yet something perceived as untoward emerged from his closet. Would the newly sworn Marshall University Board of Governors apply a secret star chamber donation level standard to determine whether to remove his name from the cornerstone at the northeast corner of 20th Street and 5th Avenue? If not based purely on the amount of money, by what altruistic standard would the donation be accepted or refused?
I know where Lt. General Jenkins’ remains and grave marker/monument are located, but I am not telling. May he rest in eternal peace and possess the grace to ignore this earthly noise.
Steve Flesher
Huntington