All of a sudden, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin condemn violence. No mob rule!

I guess they were on the front lines trying to stop mob rule all summer across America. Cops killed; businesses burned to the ground; police stations burned down; churches set on fire.

Now it’s a different story when it comes to the Capitol. Money and power drive the House of Representatives and the Senate. Forget your nation. Forget the people. All are hypocrites and liars.

Now they see what the people think of our so-called leaders.

We ran the British out of America, and we need to run the rats out of Congress.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

