Once upon a time, in a land not so very far away, there was a school located at the intersection of 16th Street and 4th Avenue. This school was engaged in identifying an individual for the purpose of naming said institution in their honor.
Here were the qualifications: Must never have owned slaves. Must be a Christian. Must be a member in good standing of their church. Must believe that Jesus Christ was divine.
The school, as they were about to nominate said candidate, discovered the person in question met none of the ideals outlined in the above qualifications.
I.L. Bridgewater III
Huntington