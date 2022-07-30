This from the front page of The Herald-Dispatch of July 29: ”Thursday’s roughly 13-minute floor session opened with a prayer from Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who thanked ‘the Lord that we are alive today and that our mom(s) and dad(s) decided to have us.’ Azinger closed his prayer by asking God to ‘do (his) will’ and be with members to ‘protect that sacred right of life.’”
I am not taking a pro- or anti-abortion stance. I find it disturbing and offensive that an elected official can invoke “the Lord” and imply God’s will on the Senate floor. What else is “God’s will?”
The Constitution guarantees both freedom of religion and freedom from religion. That is, anyone has the right to practice whatever religion they wish, but not to impose their religion on anyone else.
This extends to law in the constitutional notion of separation of church and state. That is, law must not be conceived or influenced by religious doctrine, as is the case in Afghanistan under the Taliban. The Founding Fathers understood the danger of religious tyranny. We must resist the influence of religion in public policy. It is a fundamental constitutional tenet.
Again, what else is “God’s will?” Banning evolution and various books in schools? Already a reality in this country. What’s next?
