This from the front page of The Herald-Dispatch of July 29: ”Thursday’s roughly 13-minute floor session opened with a prayer from Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, who thanked ‘the Lord that we are alive today and that our mom(s) and dad(s) decided to have us.’ Azinger closed his prayer by asking God to ‘do (his) will’ and be with members to ‘protect that sacred right of life.’”

I am not taking a pro- or anti-abortion stance. I find it disturbing and offensive that an elected official can invoke “the Lord” and imply God’s will on the Senate floor. What else is “God’s will?”

