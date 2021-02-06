I am wondering who is telling our president what to do. I don’t believe he is making those crazy decisions of eliminating so many good-paying jobs before making sure there are jobs waiting to be filled. Anyone knows if you are a good leader your main job is to make sure your constituents have a pathway to be able to have a decent job to feed, clothe and shelter their families now and not sometime in the next year or two.
It seems to me that whom ever is telling our president what to do is not unifying our country but instead is vilifying those parts of the country that did not vote for him just like Franklin Roosevelt did. The rest of these executive orders are just plan creating pain for those parts of the U.S.A. that voted the wrong way to suit them that are controlling the executive orders that he signs into law.
We have enough problems now with the China virus and business closings that will probably never reopen and upping the minimum wage which will mean another million or a million and a half loss of jobs. Where are their good economic advisors?
I also can’t believe that they think that the U.S.A. can control the world environment all on the backs of our citizens, like how do you control earthquakes, volcanoes, a tsunami, thunderstorms and hurricanes? If you are serious about global warming then turn your heat down and dress warmer in winter, then turn off your air-conditioners in summer and use fans. This would probably lower the temperature, some which is what I had to do in my youth because we didn’t have air conditioning.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington