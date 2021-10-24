The Democrats are trying to pass two bills totaling at least $5 trillion. Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and other leftists are saying that these bills will not cost a penny to anyone making under $400,000. Who do they think they are fooling?
In the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the government passed bills totaling trillions of dollars to help people whose lives were being destroyed by this virus. Most of the money was probably needed, but it has helped to fuel inflation, which is starting to create hardships on lower income people. Gasoline prices are $1 to $2 per gallon higher since Biden took office. Go to the grocery store and pay 10%, more or less, for each grocery item, and other items. How much higher will inflation go if the government has $5 trillion more to spend?
The first $1.5 trillion bill for infrastructure has been passed in the Senate with Republican help. In the House, speaker Pelosi is holding this bill hostage until the $3.5 trillion bill is passed. This bill has only about 10% going to infrastructure, with the rest going to socialist programs. If this $3.5 trillion bill passes, the citizens will be more and more dependent on the government.
As these socialist programs grow the citizens will be taxed more and more until there is no middle class — only the poor class dependent on the government and the governing political class with their cronies holding all the wealth.
