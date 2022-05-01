The president says something and then the White House says that is not true, so I would really like to know who is running our country. This has been going on every time he has said anything off the cuff after reading his prepared statement.
I was always taught that whatever the president says is American policy, but I have had to wait for the White House to tell us what it’s going to be regardless of what the president has said. So, does this mean that the White House is running the country, or is our elected president in charge? If the White House is in charge, then who at the White House is making the decisions? I do have to say that the president has no chance of being re-elected with the stupid decisions that whoever it is making those decisions continues to be in charge.
