In reference to a recent column that asked, “Who needs snow?”:
As an adult, I completely agree with your sentiments. However that may be, one answer to your question is, “Children need snow.” As a child I lived in Quebec, Canada, and the one Christmas my brother and I got toboggans as gifts ... no snow! We were inconsolable. Sliding down snowy, even icy, hills was part of the DNA of Canadian boys.
In one sloped-down-to-the river city park where we lived, a fire hydrant at the top was briefly opened and an exceedingly slick toboggan (sleds weren’t much used in Canada) run was created. (No toboggan? Flatten a piece of cardboard box.) By today’s standards that was probably too dangerous to be tolerated, but we made it even more so by building a hump in the middle before the icy path was created. I don’t remember any broken bones, but that could have happened. Indeed, the run ended well before the river, but we were going so fast that, on occasion, one could come to the lip of the three- or four-foot levee. Did anyone go over? Again, not as I remember.
Do you think Canadian kids were crazy? Maybe, but some Canadian adults would vie to see would be the first one to drive their car over the ice to the other side. Were cars lost? As I recall, yes.
John Palmer
Huntington