Why would you vote for a man that promised to raise your taxes? Aren't you paying enough? Why would Pennsylvania vote for a man that wants to do away with fracking? Isn't that part of Pennsylvania's economy? Why would you vote for a man that wants to do away with the oil industry? What are we going to do with billions of cars, trucks, buses, etc.? How long will it take change everything to electric? At what cost? And who will be able to afford it?
Why would you vote for man that wants to build wind turbines and go to solar energy? Here again, how much would it cost? Just imagine wind turbines and solar panels in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, etc.
Why would you vote for a man that wants government-run health care? They have robbed Social Security and Medicare to pay for other things. Why would you trust them with your health care?
Why would you vote for a man that wants to change capitalism into socialism?
He said he would do more to stop COVID-19. What more could be done that Trump has already done? He said he would mandate that everybody wear a mask. How would he stop a 6-foot-4, 250-pound man that refuses to wear one, or anybody else?
He said he would bring this country together. There is no way with his policies that it can be accomplished. This country is divided between good and evil. Which side are you on?
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio