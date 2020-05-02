I am a huge fan of sports and have missed its presence since the arrival of the coronavirus. I love how teams and individuals can compete against each other in a win-lose situation under relatively safe circumstances. Thankfully, I and others will survive without sports.
Unfortunately, another win-lose situation is taking place in our nation that has life-and-death consequences. Many Americans will suffer because of a lack of health insurance in these difficult times. In the richest nation in the world, approximately 44 million Americans have no health insurance, and about 38 million have inadequate health insurance. And reports are surfacing that highlight the fact that African Americans and other minorities are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.
There is no coincidence about the relationship between poverty and a lack of health coverage. Many of our nation’s poor simply cannot afford health insurance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual premiums in 2018 were $6,896 for single coverage and $19,616 for family coverage. About 48 million households make $45,000 or less per year. This is a life-or-death situation for millions of Americans whether they get the coronavirus or some other more common illness.
Are we not a Christian nation? Where are the compassion and good deeds from all these Christians when it comes to supporting policies that take care of the most vulnerable in our nation?
Tom Anderson
Huntington