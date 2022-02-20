Lee Wolverton’s column of Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, asks in its title, “Why should WV lawmakers worry about Israel?” It went on to chastise the state legislature for passing Resolution 71, which opposes the BDS, or boycott, divestment and sanction movement against Israel.
A more interesting question would have been “Why does Israel worry about West Virginians?” But that is exactly what Israel did a few years back when it learned of a disaster in our state and quickly deployed its top water experts to West Virginia to help deal with a major chemical spill into the Elk River that endangered the citizens of Charleston and environs.
In fact, tiny Israel, a nation with a population only the size of New York City, has repeatedly sent a quick response team of its most capable people to help mitigate other major disasters around the U.S.: Hurricane Katrina and the recent high-rise apartment building collapse in Miami to name just two. When asked why they do this, the answer is, “it’s the right thing to do.”
The value Israel contributes to the United States (including West Virginia) and the world in so many fields — education, science, medicine, technology, agriculture, energy, defense, security, conservation, environment, etc. — is widely recognized by many. In fact, over 35 states have already passed similar bipartisan bills and orders that oppose the BDS movement, which is dedicated to the economic collapse and eventual destruction of our closest ally, Israel.
Surely it was not too much to ask that our state legislature pass this bipartisan resolution that shows our appreciation by opposing the publicly declared goal of BDS. Thankfully, it did.
