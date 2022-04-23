America’s Vice President Kamila Harris now has control of our Space Force, and right in front of her is an environmental disaster! Her first salvo as a thought leader was to notify the world that America will no longer test weapons in space that require a physical target as this would likely leave a debris field in space and a danger to future space explorers. All true, but how about the danger of using untested weapons of any kind anywhere? Our military must know everything possible about weapons before a failure, otherwise we likely will be part of that debris field. Our enemies test everything; that’s how they caught up to and surpassed us in weaponry.
Here is a thought. How about an intelligence test for common sense of political leaders? On a scale of 1 to 10, 3 is a passing grade.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.