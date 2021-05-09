Thanks to an effort by public-spirited citizens, the West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that final designs for two new South Side bridges differ from what was originally proposed. The new designs for the bridges across Fourpole Creek at 5th Street and 8th Street reflect the historic appearance of the bridges.
That’s welcome news.
But it will be far better news when the two long-delayed bridges are actually built and people can drive across them. Built in the early 1920s, the two-lane bridges are badly deteriorated and should have been replaced decades ago. The 5th Street bridge is especially critical as every day it carries thousands of cars and trucks between Interstate 64 and Huntington.
In 1974, the state unveiled an ambitious plan to speed traffic between I-64 and the downtown by building a four-lane bridge at 5th Street and digging a new underpass at 5th Street. The project never made it off the drawing board.
Flash forward to 2017 when the DOH held public hearings on replacing the two spans. Necessary core drilling was done on the 5th Street span in 2018.
Nothing happened at the bridge in 2019. Then, in 2020, signs went up saying construction on a new bridge would begin Aug. 7. That didn’t happen. Now DOH says it plans to begin construction later this year or toward the beginning of 2022.
No one questions the need to replace the antiquated bridges. But it’s mighty hard to understand why it’s taken so long for that to happen.
James E. Casto
Huntington