Our southern border is not an open border. It is being completely controlled by the drug cartels who are responsible for everything that comes across the border. They charge every person thousands of dollars to enter the USA. They also send thousands of pounds of illegal drugs all over the country and are responsible for over 75,000 drug overdoses last year. They are more than likely the cause of most of the shooting deaths in the country between different gangs fighting over drug sales territory.
I think it would obvious to our government that we should declare them to be terrorists and send our military to wipe them off the face of the earth, which would solve a lot of problems for our country. Also China is responsible for a lot of those drugs and COVID-19 that has killed thousands of Americans, so when are we going to hold them responsible? I thought that our federal government’s first responsibility was to protect its citizens from being harmed.
Just a passing thought.
Terry Thornburg
Huntington