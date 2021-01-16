Essential reporting in volatile times.

Based on the news about the recent “storming” of the capital in Washington, D.C., there certainly is a feeling of anxiety concerning America’s future. This brings back strong memories of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Once Castro took Cuba, the Russians offered money and support and all they wanted in return? Russian missiles on Cuban soil! A mere 90 miles from the USA!

It wasn’t long till US spy planes discovered and photographed the truth. At that time I was assigned as a Navy photographer at a photo Intelligence center in Washington, D.C. I assisted in the processing and printing of some of this aerial film and rushing prints to the White House to President Kennedy. He took swift, definitive action. Thank God!

My point? In your hearts, what do you think Mr. Biden, as president, will do if this same scenario returns? Welcome Russia and China into the fold? New missiles in Cuba? Never happen, right? I’ll bet Russia makes an offer on that in the first week after the new administration is seated. They aren’t dumb. A leg up is a leg up. For us, a real sweat factor.

Dorsey “Dan” Boyd

Chesapeake, Ohio

