I would like to take this opportunity to urge Huntington residents to reelect our effective, intelligent representative of his people, Mayor Steve Williams. In addition to proudly entering our city in national competitions, handling personnel problems, performing all the daily details of keeping our city running in light of decreasing population (which means decreasing income for the city), Mayor Williams has done something very close to my heart.
The Mayor was instrumental in hiring Courtney Proctor Cross as director of the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Prior to her direction, the shelter was not what is termed a “no-kill” shelter. In her short time at the shelter, it has become such a shelter. She was instrumental in hiring a veterinary technician (after writing a grant to fund that salary), which has enabled the shelter to provide much health care for the animals without having to be transported to a veterinarian. She has assembled a reliable staff that performs their sometimes thankless jobs with positivity and with the goal of improving the welfare of the dogs and cats in our area. She secured a vehicle to provide safe transportation of animals from the shelter to rescues in our nearby areas.
Even though I have been a lifelong resident of Huntington, I live about one mile outside city limits, which means I do not get to vote for mayor, although I benefit (or suffer sometimes) from who the electors choose to lead our city.
If you have not voted, I ask you to seriously consider voting to re-elect our current excellent mayor, Steve Williams.
Mitzi Cyrus
Huntington