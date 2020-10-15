During campaign season we make decisions about candidates that we know little more about than what they tell us. We often vote for friends and acquaintances simply because they are friends and acquaintances. But I want to share a personal experience regarding Huntington mayoral candidate Steve Williams.
A local family had received tragic news about their active duty military son. After an all-night drive to his base, they couldn’t get anyone to talk with them and give any information. About 20 minutes after explaining the situation with Mayor Williams, I received a call from Senator Manchin’s office. Subsequently, the distressed family was contacted by a military representative. That gave them a sense of comfort that someone cared enough to talk with them. This was all done without fanfare.
Mayor Williams is not just a politician with an accessible network of support, but he’s also a humanitarian that’s concerned about the individuals in Huntington.
Samuel R. Moore
Huntington