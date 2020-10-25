I am joining the Huntington Chamber of Commerce; the Southwestern District Labor Council; and the Steelworker’s Local 40 Union in endorsing Steve Williams for reelection as Mayor of the City of Huntington.
I have known Steve for over 30 years and followed his career from the beginning. He has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates; Huntington City Council; Huntington city manager; and as director of Huntington economic development before successfully winning two terms as mayor.
The Williams administration has restored the city to fiscal soundness resulting in no findings in the past two annual audits. They have solicited and received over $40 million in federal and philanthropic grants. That is millions of dollars for projects and services not paid for by citizen dollars. We see exciting things occurring with the development of the former ACF properties and the possibilities for new jobs and a baseball stadium for Marshall.
To alleviate the economic pain of businesses and residents, Mayor Williams eliminated the payment of business and occupation taxes and the city fees paid by residents for a period of time. He began marketing Huntington to those in larger cities who were working remotely and looking for a life in areas with less stress, complementing the marketing already being done to corporations who are looking for areas where there their diverse work force would find a welcoming environment and decent, affordable housing options.
Mayor Williams understands the importance of maintaining the integrity of neighborhoods and initiated strong programs for demolition of dilapidated housing and other programs to improve and sustain family housing with targeted improvements in the Highlawn, West End and Fairfield areas. A man of vision who will work across the political spectrum to the benefit of Huntington, Steve Williams has shown he is the person to serve as Huntington’s mayor for the next four years.
Carole Boster
Huntington