Change is needed regarding fireworks in Winfield, West Virginia. Unfortunately, some residents do not want to see or hear fireworks due to issues out of their control. Without restrictions those of us have no choice. We are subject to pain and suffering because your laws don’t protect us. Something has to be done.
Last year my family tried to escape the inconvenience of a neighbor who insists on putting off fireworks just across from my home by driving the interstate towards Huntington thinking by law fireworks cannot be let off on or near roads. Unfortunately it was just as bad as being home. We actually had a few directly over our vehicle. So you can see letting anyone take into their own hands safety for others isn’t working.
Soon the reports will be out on all the accidents, damage and calls to police that are due to nonprofessional use of fireworks. Is it worth the financial gain from the tax you put on the sales? All those who choose to see and hear fireworks have the ability to drive several different places in and around our area to do just that.
Those of us who choose not to suffer at the hands of the laws now in place and of our leaders who choose not to accommodate all of Winfield residents. Please consider putting in place restrictions for those of us that are subject to pain and suffering.
Pam Fruner
Winfield