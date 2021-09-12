Consider women under Taliban rule. Denying rights persists through history. Recall Hypatia (355-415 AD), mathematician and astronomer. She attracts large gatherings at public appearances. Then, Cyril takes power condoning social intolerance. Whispers of sorcery by Cyril’s supporters ensue. Abruptly, militants murder Hypatia in the street. She dies a martyr of reason demarking demise of Alexandria’s once great library.
Fast forward women’s suffrage struggles to ratify the 19th Amendment. Upon World War II outbreak, men march to war. Women boost war materiel output. After Allied victory, women shoulder more. Katherine Johnson (1918-2020) defies stereotypes. She recounts work at NASA, “The women did what they were told to do. They didn’t ask questions or take the task any further. I asked questions; I wanted to know why. They got used to me asking questions and being the only woman there.” Her ingenuity navigates men to the moon with Apollo 11.
Today, women don’t garner equal pay for equal work. The Taliban historically subjugate and enslave half their population. Tragically, 35% of women globally encounter violence. Women and girls constitute 71% of human trafficking victims. Confront gender inequity with appeal to reason. Cancel cultural discrimination.
