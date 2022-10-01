I read an opinion column in the Wednesday, Sept. 21, Herald Dispatch in which the male writer stated his opposition to a petition to be presented to West Virginia voters concerning abortion. The writer’s justification for not allowing a petition was because the voters had voted for the representatives and the representatives now have the final say about this issue.
The voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected an anti-abortion amendment in August 2022. Voters in this general election exceeded the 2010 general election, and the results went across party lines.
This past week, a 22-year-old woman in Iran died after the morality police (male, I’m sure) arrested her for violating Iran’s dress code for women. In response, women across that country are cutting their hair and burning their head scarfs.
The common denominator in these situations appears to be decisions concerning female autonomy are largely being made by males. An article in the paper recently described the legislative situation as this: A group of young women were holding signs stating, “Bans off our bodies” and “Abortion is essential” while “Inside, a group of lawmakers, almost all of them men, sat in pressed suits, doing their best to talk over protesters’ chants carrying through the heavy wooden doors.”
What was likely missing in their discussions were the myriad of situations in which someone would decide to terminate a pregnancy. Historically, desperate women found ways to terminate unwanted pregnancies and many women died. When women have no other options, this will happen again.
Where does this attitude towards women come from? Why would anyone think it’s all right to tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies? Why would anyone restrict a woman’s right to receive reproductive care? Why should women have to justify a deeply personal decision to terminate a pregnancy?
This law, like the morality police in Iran, is about control, not compassion. And, if members of the Legislature are so certain that voters agree with this law, a petition is what’s needed to prove it.
