To get some perspective, my daughter is a woman, and her mother is a woman, as was my mother. Over 50.5 % of Americans are women, 100 females to 98 males, in the last U.S. census. The rights of women are being curtailed as I write.

Apart from the Dobbs v. Jackson decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 asserting that abortion is not a constitutional right, more legislation and bills abound sponsored by the GOP to control women. Most recently, HR 26 in the U.S. House, the so-called “born alive” bill, the Missouri state legislature requiring a more restrictive dress code for its female legislators, and the list is growing longer. And, down the road, targeting pharmacies which offer Plan B (the “morning after” pill).

