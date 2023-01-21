To get some perspective, my daughter is a woman, and her mother is a woman, as was my mother. Over 50.5 % of Americans are women, 100 females to 98 males, in the last U.S. census. The rights of women are being curtailed as I write.
Apart from the Dobbs v. Jackson decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 asserting that abortion is not a constitutional right, more legislation and bills abound sponsored by the GOP to control women. Most recently, HR 26 in the U.S. House, the so-called “born alive” bill, the Missouri state legislature requiring a more restrictive dress code for its female legislators, and the list is growing longer. And, down the road, targeting pharmacies which offer Plan B (the “morning after” pill).
Politicians, mostly males, are deciding the fate of women, many driven by antiquated prejudices before the 19th Amendment, enshrined in 1920 allowing women the vote, and by narrow religious ideologies.
For the GOP, known for its opposition to government interference in private matters, it is quite remarkable. Establishing laws that restrict a citizen’s right to determine her own future in the most intimate and private aspects of her life? (It also applies to sexual orientation and identity, equally under review by Republican politicians across the country.) Matters best left to the individual, her family, and medical specialists. And her dress preferences in a state assembly!
I, for one, do not want to be governed by bovine ruminators of the past, imposing their “moral” and religious doctrines in 2023 in West Virginia or at the federal level. We have progressed, with more knowledge, with greater human and cultural diversity in our nation, more constructive perspectives to lead us forward to include all in our nation’s future.
The females in my family remain women. Their status and rights are now in jeopardy.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.