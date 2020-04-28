We are residents of the Woodlands in Huntington. We are happy to report everyone is well and without symptoms both in Independent Living and in health care and want to thank our wonderful staff and residents for all they have done to keep us in good health.
On March 24, 2020, we ceased having meals in our beautiful dining room, and they have been served to our individual apartments ever since. A wonderful staff has made that transaction possible and we appreciate them so much.
It was reported in your newspaper on April 9, 2020, that one person in the health care portion of our facility had the COVID-19 virus and two workers were found to be affected and were not back in the building but quarantined at home. What we are so happy to report is this facility is clean and our 91-year-old resident is well and there are no further cases. The CDC along with the staff gave the Woodlands a “job well done” commendation.
The residents want the public to know what a determined effort has been made to keep us healthy and to continue to enjoy the lifestyle we enjoy here at the Woodlands. A big thank you to all involved.
Susanne Jones
Huntington