If you go around Huntington right now you would think things are pretty much business as usual, same as last month or last year. You wouldn’t get a sense that there is a pandemic that is sweeping across the country. But that doesn’t mean we should just keep our fingers crossed and think we will not be impacted.
That means West Virginia needs Sen. Joe Manchin to keep leading the charge in Washington to pass more aid for state and local governments so we can prepare and respond to whatever we end up getting. We have to be honest — the relief bills passed by Congress so far are just bandages on a problem we don’t even know the full scope of yet.
We will need more to continue to fully support the frontline heroes who have emerged in our fight against the coronavirus: the doctors, nurses and public health workers tending to the sick; the members of law enforcement and public safety operations who are looking after our communities; the grocery store workers keeping a supply of food and other essential goods on the shelves; the janitors and custodians cleaning our buildings; and the many others who have put serving their fellow residents above serving themselves.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed for our community, but let’s also be realistic that our part in this global fight has only just begun.
Chris Herring
Huntington