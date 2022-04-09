The news articles and pictures of the Ukrainian destruction that we are seeing today are horrifying, and the inaction of the world in effectively opposing the Russian genocide are equally horrifying but also disgusting.
As a comparison, does anyone remember the case in 1964 of the rape and murder of Kitty Genovese on the streets of New York City? For those who do not, she was returning home from work at night when she was attacked. She screamed and tried to get entry into several houses and businesses, where she met locked doors and people “passing by on the other side of the road.” After the crime was publicized, there was great outcry against the hard-heartedness of the New York City population.
Well, today we are seeing the exact same thing, repeated thousands of times over, and the world’s reaction is exactly the same today — we are locking our doors and looking away. We sanctimoniously ban Russian products and talk about other sanctions while we watch the news reports showing bodies in the streets and mass graves in Ukraine.
What will it take for the world (and I am looking at the US and UN) to give effective support to Ukraine? We have given support in terms of food and medications and some amounts of armaments, but we withheld the airplanes and materiel that Ukraine could use to counter-attack and bring the war back to Putin.
At what point will the West decide to stand — when we see the smoke from Russia’s newly delivered mobile crematories? When their tanks roll into Poland? Or will it take them setting up a new puppet government and rebuilding the Berlin wall? To wax Biblical, “How long, O Lord, how long?”
