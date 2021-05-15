In response to the article, “W.Va. drug overdose deaths increase; Huntington, Cabell County first in country to face distributors in courtroom,” I am reminded of my loved ones. For years, people so near and dear to me have been struggling with addictions, specifically to prescription pain killers. Large doses written and given on a script and handed out with no remorse or second thought to the long lasting impact it will have on the user or those around them.
The article states that in an eight-year period, 1.1 billion pain killers were distributed to West Virginia; 81 million went to Cabell county alone — the very heart of the epidemic. Our government had a duty to monitor the influx of pills traveling to our homes, but yet there was no accountability. Overdoses have declined over the last couple of years, but a big spike occurred in 2020, exacerbated by the pandemic lockdown.
Where does that leave us? How can we keep our loved ones safe if pharmaceutical companies aren’t held accountable?
The only answer is to pass the For the People Act/S.1. Through S.1., we can get the big money out of politics that led to this crisis. We can put a stop to the lobbying behind it. And we can make it easier for all West Virginians to vote so that our government actually works for all of us, not just the wealthy few.
In 2020, the pharmaceutical industry led all industries in lobbying payouts, spending $637 million on our politics. They are buying politicians and destroying our communities. But we and Sen. Joe Manchin have the power to stop it.
I want to keep my loved ones and my fellow West Virginians safe. I know Senator Manchin does, too. Let’s pass S. 1 together and get our people the help they deserve.
Gabriella Cipollone
Huntington