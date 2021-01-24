A recent letter writer now complains about Gov. Jim Justice and his handling of the COVID-19 virus vaccine. If you read his gripe, you’d think nobody has received the vaccine. Contrary to the letter, who is Number 1 in actually getting people vaccinated?
CBS reported, “West Virginia has distributed nearly 70% of all of the vaccine doses it has received from the federal government, according to the latest CDC data, ranking in No. 1 among states as ranked by that metric. About 110,000 vaccine doses have been given in the Mountain State.”
Our population 65 and older is 356,953. Therefore not yet one-third of the at-risk population has received the first of two shots. Where is the other 30% we have received? Why such a small amount? We need a bit over 700,000 doses to protect those 65 and older. Who knows how many more for our healthcare people and those we just can’t do without, like our senators and delegates and college employees, and K-12 teachers over 50?
I don’t think the hold-up is in Charleston. A doctor on Fox News quipped smokers are also at risk.
Fred Friar
Lavalette