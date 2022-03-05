The truly bad ideas from Republicans keep coming this legislative session. Now they have set their sights on clogging up our wonderful state parks and forests with money-making schemes.
Never able to appreciate the wonder of nature for what it is, many Republicans can’t seem to take anything seriously unless they are making money off of it (at someone else’s expense, of course). The Legislature is considering a bill that would open up ALL of our state parks and forests to virtually any kind of for-profit enterprise, with virtually no restrictions and with 50-year leases.
Think about that for a minute. A dirt bike track or Dollywood-type amusement park smack in the middle of the Kanawha State Forest, or a four-wheeler “adventure center” taking up most of Holly River State Park. And nothing anyone could do about it because all the Republicans can see is dollar signs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.