It is a sad day when you find out your senator refuses to vote yes on a bill that would boost West Virginians’ employment and pockets. The Build Back Better Act would provide child care, child tax credits and even free preschool. By providing these safety nets, this would lessen the parents’ worry on finding child care so they can go to work. Day cares are expensive, and guardians can’t go to work if they do not have child care. Don’t you think providing free child care and early education would bring more workers and boost the economy that way?
It is expensive to live in poverty, especially when there are dependents involved. The lawmakers, like senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, do not understand what it is like to be caught in poverty with no way out. The BBBA would save so many West Virginians and most importantly, their children.
Savannah Myers
Huntington
Biden’s plan for EV charging stations needs more thought
President Joe Biden is going to build 500,000 charging stations across the United States. Reportedly, he will use money from the infrastructure bill. I thought the money was to be used for our roads, bridges, etc. What good would it do to have the charging stations if the roads and bridges were in disrepair?
My other questions are where are all the cars, trucks and buses coming from? Wouldn’t it take years or decades to change from gasoline to electric? What if 20 people needed to charge their vehicle at the same time? Will solar panels and wind turbines produce enough electricity to run the charging stations? What about our emergency vehicles? There are other questions too numerous to mention.
