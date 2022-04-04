March 30 was a historic day for West Virginians — a victory for West Virginia children, their parents, grandparents and extended families. On this date Senate Bill 463 was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice.
SB 463, or the Best Interest of Child Protection Act of 2022, will give West Virginia a presumption that equal 50/50 custody after the separation or divorce of the parents is in the best interest of the children and family courts will begin using that as a starting point for child custody. There are safeguards written within the legislation that address circumstances of abuse and neglect that offer protection to those who may be vulnerable.
This legislation has been a long time coming, I have personally been working for nearly 10 years toward it, but the social science and public support have now become too large to ignore.
In a poll taken by The National Parents Organization in West Virginia, it was found that 97% of state residents believe that it was in the best interest of children to have as much time as possible with both parents, 93% believe that both parents should have equal rights and responsibilities, and 82% believe that in high-conflict situations awarding sole custody to one parent would increase the level of conflict.
The polling also revealed that 92% of residents believe the state should be promoting shared parenting and 96% would be more likely to support a candidate that supported shared parenting. Our legislative representatives were given too many facts to ignore and got it right with this law allowing the children of The Mountain State to look forward to a brighter future.
There are far too many people to thank everyone individually, but I want to send a heartfelt thank you to every single person who visited our capitol, wrote letters and made phone calls, some who worked tirelessly for years on end, and all of our West Virginia delegates and senators who made this possible. West Virginia’s children should be eternally grateful to all of you.
