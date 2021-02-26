I read with considerable dismay and alarm a Herald-Dispatch article “Registered Republican voters now outnumber Democrats in West Virginia.” Why? Because that means we will end up with more Republican legislators. Look what we have now: Carol Miller, whose voting record shows little concern for people. She voted to oppose environmental protection, financial sector regulation, humane immigration policy, labor rights and wages, LGBT rights, higher education and women’s rights. She supports big business. She voted against impeaching Trump. Mooney is more interested in business as well. He also voted not to impeach.
Shelley Moore Capito’s record is not much better, but most damning was her vote to acquit Trump. And finally, a Republican state legislator had to resign for joining the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. What shame he has brought to the image of our state. Thank goodness for our good Democrat, Joe Manchin.
Rainey Duke
Huntington
St. Mary’s Medical Center
delivers excellent care
I recently received treatment at St. Mary’s Medical Center. During my stay I experienced nothing but the best in medical care and attention. The doctors, nurses and staff could not have been better. Thank you.
Ken Busz
Barboursville