Last time I checked, impersonating medical professionals was illegal in the U.S. However, it is crystal clear to all but the naive that those who voted to exclude exceptions in cases of rape and incest in the West Virginia abortion bill are frauds down to their cores. Those who voted this way did not give a second thought to lives affected but are instead adept at understanding how they can manipulate and rob blind the misinformed, single-issue West Virginia voters by pretending to care about the same things they think those voters do.

I mean, in office in West Virginia, we have an attorney general who is a former pharma lobbyist who kept West Virginia from collecting anything in a $26 billion national pharma lawsuit, someone in Washington, D.C., who was able to sit in on his kid’s Senate hearing after she price gouged Epipens all over the U.S., and at least one state Supreme Court member who saw nothing wrong with blowing $35,000 of taxpayer money on a couch, just to name a few of the sketchy things people in power here — people making decisions for others they have no business making — have pulled. All this is in addition to West Virginia being consistently listed in the top three poorest states despite having the fifth highest-paid politicians in the nation.

