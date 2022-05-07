I hope that you will continue to provide more information concerning the situation in Ukraine. This is a serious, worldwide issue, but it is also a local issue. The paper needs to interview local knowledgeable individuals, promote financial support and champion local events in support of the people of Ukraine.
The dogs of war have been released by Putin. He said in 2005 that the collapse of the Soviet empire was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century. Putin’s actions have proven his desire to re-establish the Soviet Union. This threatens not only Ukraine but all of Europe and eventually the world. Why would he stop with Ukraine?
Many West Virginians, especially in the northern part of our state, are of Eastern European decent. My wife is a second-generation Polish American. This is a local issue which affects individuals in our neighborhood, our area, our state and, quite frankly, all of us as human beings. The state has said it will aid and welcome Ukrainians to West Virginia. We in the Huntington area must do our part. Support by our local newspaper and local government is vitally important in this effort.
