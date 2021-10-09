West Virginia is losing a congressional district because we have lost a large amount of our population, and we are now faced with the difficult task of redistricting. Now with two instead of three districts, it is vital for the lives in our state that these new districts be as fairly drawn as possible. Dramatic population loss is one of the many unfortunate consequences of our broken democracy, and yet another one is partisan gerrymandering.
Politicians should not choose their voters through gerrymandering, which breaks down the legitimacy of democratic elections. These legislators aren’t held accountable to delivering for their constituents when they get to pick their voters, instead of us picking them, as it should be.
This is one of many reasons why passing the Freedom To Vote Act is critical for both West Virginia and the United States. Passing the Freedom To Vote Act will end partisan gerrymandering, which in turn will give us more accurate representation by ensuring that our politicians aren’t just selecting their voters instead of being elected by the voters fairly. Until recently, I spent most of my life believing my vote doesn’t matter. Over the past several months, I’ve had conversations with hundreds of West Virginians who feel the same way. Part of this is due to gerrymandering and knowing that even if you do vote, the odds are stacked against anyone besides the incumbent party candidate. I thank Sen. Joe Manchin for leading on introducing the Freedom To Vote Act, and urge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to vote for this important legislation.
