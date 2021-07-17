This is about the roads in West Virginia — or barely the existence of roads, that is. There were many reasons I moved out of West Virginia. The roads wee one of the top 10. I survived the floods of 2003 and 2016 in Greenbrier and Fayette counties — with no help from FEMA, by the way.
I make a trip back there every year to visit good friends who still live there. I stopped driving the Turnpike because of the poor condition and the $16 tolls there and back. Kanawha County might be getting road work done (of course). But the roads in Greenbrier County, Fayette County, Nicholas County, U.S. 60, W.Va. 20, W.Va. 41 and some of U.S. 19 are in very poor condition. I left there in 2018. They were horrible then. Every year since, I had driven the same potholed and poorly patched roads that have seen very little or no work.
Don’t build new roads until you can fix the old roads that haven’t been paved for 20 years.
Randy Maddy
Chesapeake, Ohio