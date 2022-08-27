The nonpartisan League of Women Voters bases its positions on careful study and the vote of its members all across the United States. The national League’s position on reproductive choice, adopted in 1983, states, ”The League of Women Voters believes public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices.”
Roe v. Wade had been the law of the land since 1973. It had been under continuous attack since then in state legislatures and Congress. In 2022 it was overturned by a 6-3 vote of the male-dominated Supreme Court. It is now up to male-dominated state legislatures to decide whether reproductive individual choice for women is legal.
Recently Kansas completed a statewide vote on whether provisions in their state constitution, which had long included choice, were to be upheld. The vote was 59%-39% to uphold their constitution. Kansas was the first state to vote on this issue, and it is already being followed by other states. Kansas has a Republican majority legislature, but the vote is nonpartisan.
Whether or not to allow votes on controversial issues or other actions has not been a partisan issue in the past. The right to vote and make your opinions known should not depend on party affiliation. The Huntington Area League of Women Voters is asking that the West Virginia Legislature approve scheduling of a statewide vote on whether to maintain our right to choose, within reasonable regulation, as is now the law. Women need to have control over what happens with their bodies.
All national polls show widespread majority support for maintaining the privacy provisions of Roe v. Wade. It makes sense to allow statewide nonpartisan votes by men and women to determine the current support for such laws, with specific controls on timing, as now exists. We will be working with other organizations to be able to cast our votes on this issue. We hope you will join us.
Please contact your legislators to request their approval for such a vote. There are many places where you can find their various addresses. One website that will find your individual representative and his/her email or other address is wvecouncil.org.
Betty Barrett
Board member, Huntington Area League of Women Voters
