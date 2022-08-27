The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters bases its positions on careful study and the vote of its members all across the United States. The national League’s position on reproductive choice, adopted in 1983, states, ”The League of Women Voters believes public policy in a pluralistic society must affirm the constitutional right of privacy of the individual to make reproductive choices.”

Roe v. Wade had been the law of the land since 1973. It had been under continuous attack since then in state legislatures and Congress. In 2022 it was overturned by a 6-3 vote of the male-dominated Supreme Court. It is now up to male-dominated state legislatures to decide whether reproductive individual choice for women is legal.

