I am glad that Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled against state-sponsored education vouchers! She is correct that our constitution mandates a free public (not private) education.
Public schools are funded based on the number of students enrolled. For every student withdrawn from public school and sent to a private school, the public school has less money to purchase books and supplies for the public students, to hire qualified teachers, and to maintain the buildings. Giving every parent $3,400 every year to support a private school program would result in hampering public education and crippling our system of creating an educated adult capable of making sound decisions.
I realize that many parents want their children to receive a religious education. The religious education should be taught at home or in the church, synagogue, or madrasa of their choice. I wonder if the push to create the voucher system is being made by those who wish to establish a system of for-profit schools.
