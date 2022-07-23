The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I am glad that Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit ruled against state-sponsored education vouchers! She is correct that our constitution mandates a free public (not private) education.

Public schools are funded based on the number of students enrolled. For every student withdrawn from public school and sent to a private school, the public school has less money to purchase books and supplies for the public students, to hire qualified teachers, and to maintain the buildings. Giving every parent $3,400 every year to support a private school program would result in hampering public education and crippling our system of creating an educated adult capable of making sound decisions.

