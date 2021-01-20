Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccine rollout is a boondoggle that is costing lives, Every county has been left to fend for itself, and here in Cabell County, those 65 and over with underlying conditions continue to wait (and wait) for their shots. Why hasn’t Justice centralized this life-saving process? Why hasn’t he called upon FEMA and the National Guard to open up arenas, gyms and stadiums so that vaccinations can become streamlined and efficient? Teams should be visiting remote hollows right now! People are dying — and will continue to die — as this modern-day Nero fiddles while the virus burns throughout West Virginia.
Edmund Taft
Huntington
Could tanks be rolling down American streets in the future?
If you have ever seen pictures of repressive governments using troops against their citizens, you were probably shocked and saddened. You also probably felt like you were so lucky to live in a country where that would never happen. Our government rules at the consent of its citizens. With recent media bias and now increasing censorship, is it possible we could see tanks in our own streets?
We have a 50/50 Senate, a narrow House margin and a Democratic president who might want to rule as if they have enough of the citizens’ consent to rule in a way that a large group of citizens will not agree. They with the support of the media and big communication platforms can limit the people’s ability to voice opposition. Those people may get frustrated and go into the streets to protest. These politicians and media may paint this as insurrection and the military would be sent into our streets to suppress this “uprising.”
Scary thoughts, but would our military get involved in this suppression like the Chinese military? As a retired military member, I hope not. Unfortunately, military members are subject to orders of those who might want to support the regime in power versus the people. These same military members are influenced by the media and what they are told as well. They may or may not believe their orders are legal and warranted.
I would have never believed this could have happened, but more and more I fear it could.
Dale K. Combs
USAF, retired
Huntington
Representatives Miller and Mooney should resign
I am writing to express my opinion of the reprehensible actions of our congressional representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney. When they had the opportunity to stand up for the Constitution, they wholly failed in their oath of office.
They are purveyors of the lie that Trump won the election. Their lack of honesty with the public no doubt contributed to what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 by misleading dangerous people into believing they needed to act violently to overthrow an election.
Even after the seditious attack on the Capitol where a Capitol police officer died protecting them, these cowards came back on the floor and furthered the lie that the presidential election was fraudulent by voting for one or both of the efforts to disenfranchise the voters of Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Be clear: They wanted to disenfranchise millions of voters simply because their candidate lost. That is not conservative. That is not defending the Constitution. No “profiles in courage” here.
There is reporting that further violence may be in the offing from criminals like those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. If it occurs, Miller and Mooney deserve even more blame and scorn for their role in this. Miller and Mooney need to search their consciences. If they do anything less than come out publicly with a full-throated unconditional statement in support of the 2020 election and its fairness, it will be an indication that they do not care what those who still believe the lie do in the future.
Weak tweets after the attack on the Capitol are nothing more than an attempt to distract from their role in this awful event.
If either had the capacity for shame, they would resign just like Delegate Derrick Evans did. I doubt they have that capacity. They are the problem.
Steven Bartram
Huntington
There’s a lot of truth in
this old Tom T. Hall song
Tom T. Hall sang, “Women think about they-selves, when menfolk ain’t around,
“And friends are hard to find when they discover that you’re down.
“I tried it all when I was young and in my natural prime,
“Now it’s old dogs and children and watermelon wine”
This sure happened to Derrick Evans. Everybody piled on like a pack of rabid dogs, yet so many have done far worse, and they get by with it.
Fred Friar
Lavalette