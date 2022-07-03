West Virginia men, listen up! Women fought for the right to vote in this country for decades until finally getting this right 102 years ago. Now with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, West Virginia women find themselves subject to West Virginia Code 61-2-8 that spells out the criminality and punishments for abortion. However, this law was written in 1882 by Civil War-era men at a time when women did not have the legal right to vote in this country. Women would not have that right for 38 more years, and they have never once in the 140 years since the passing of this law ever actually exercised that right.
Men, listen up! The women of West Virginia have never once had the opportunity to vote for or against a law that specifically prosecutes them and spells out the criminal punishments for women’s abortions. Yes, women have had the opportunity to vote for whether anything in the West Virginia constitution guarantees a women’s right to abortion. Yes, women have had the opportunity to vote on exceptions to what the “definition” of abortion is. But no, West Virginia women have never once, in 140 years since the law was written, had the opportunity to vote on whether abortion is criminal and what its punishments are.
Men, listen up! Are we okay with this? Are we okay allowing a law written exclusively by men from the Civil War era spell out the punishments for our wives and daughters, punishments that could place them in handcuffs for up to 10 years while knowing full well that women in this state have never once been given the opportunity to vote on this law? Do we believe that women are equal, that they should have the right to a vote?
Men, listen up! It is time to fight for your women’s voices! Let her vote!
