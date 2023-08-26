I am a graduate of West Virginia University’s landscape architecture program, and I hope the community will join me in encouraging WVU to retain its bachelor’s and master’s level degree programs in landscape architecture as well as its full staff in the plant and soil sciences program. Those of us in industry have supported these programs at WVU, and our trade association — the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association (WVNLA) — is building bridges with all institutions of higher education and community colleges as well as middle and high schools to develop a pipeline of workers to continue growing our industry.
In the last ten years, WVNLA has contributed in excess of $60,000 to the landscape architecture and horticulture programs for student travel for national competitions and horticultural tours throughout Europe, the development of a master landscape plan for the Evansdale campus as designed by landscape architecture students, and a book scholarship, among other projects. In the same time span, WVNLA has also provided 16 scholarships totaling $65,000 for landscape architecture and horticulture at WVU.
