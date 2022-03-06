A recent writer said there is no separation of church and state, even though Thomas Jefferson said otherwise. The writer cited his grandfather’s experience of hearing scripture at the start of every school day. I bet that scripture did not include the Quran, the Book of Mormon or texts from Scientology, Hinduism, Buddhism or from any other religion, all of which are practiced in the United States.
(New religions are being introduced all the time: Nasciove, for example. Google it.)
Every American student in public schools can learn about his or her family’s religion around the dinner table or at religious services (whether on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Wednesday evening). They can even silently pray in school before a test if they like.
But public schools built with public tax monies cannot be used to impose a particular religious creed on all students. Schools, as public entities, should not be used to proselytize or indoctrinate. This is what the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 3, Section 15 of the West Virginia Constitution are all about.
