Yes, fear the coronavirus
because it is dangerous
The first reported death in the United States from COVID-19 was on Feb. 6, 2020. Since then, many unimaginably tragic days have passed and the baleful microbe has claimed over 214,000 American lives.
Dare to average that out and the calculator will cite that 863 people have died each day. To put that number in perspective, a filled-to-capacity Boeing 737 carries 189 passengers. If four crashed daily with no survivors, there would still be 107 less casualties than those attributed to the coronavirus.
Even so, nobody would want to board a Boeing 737 because of the rational fear that they would be one of the unlucky ones.
Yet somehow, our insolent commander-in-chief has the arrogance to suggest that we should not be afraid of COVID-19. As a husband and a father, I am terrified of the coronavirus. That fear — an emotion our president fights so hard to repress — keeps a mask on my face and hand sanitizer in my pocket. That fear has kept me away from my parents, isolated from friends, and drives me to elect the candidate who views the unpleasant emotion as a necessary motivator, not a character flaw.
Andrew Ginsburg
Southport, Conn.