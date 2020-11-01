An interesting thing happened at the hearing for the appointment to the Supreme Court of Judge Amy Barrett. The Republican Judicial Chairman Lindsey Graham and the Democratic Judicial Committeewoman Dianne Feinstein, who are direct opposites politically, had argued their case for and against Barrett’s appointment. At the end of the hearings, Graham and Feinstein met, gave each other a big hug, and exchanged friendly words. Well, this did not sit well with some radicals on the left. In fact, they demanded that Feinstein step down from her Judicial Committee position. It is great to see that two political opponents, after arguing for different objectives, when the day is over, can still be friendly and civil to one another. We can only hope that, instead of being rare, such respect and good manners will soon be more common.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio