Wear your mask. Wear two masks. Don’t rub your eyes or nose. Stay away from large crowds. It’s time to stop being controlled by people who make bad decisions. Let’s move on to common sense.

Meanwhile at our southern border, illegal immigrants are coming across the border and being bused into the U.S.A. Some even have COVID-19.

It’s always what you’re doing wrong, not what the federal government is doing wrong. Wake up, America.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

President Biden has done nothing good for America

Have you noticed what Biden has done in his time in Washington? None of it is good. All the things that Trump did, he did away with. The pipeline caused the loss of over 10,000 jobs. Have you looked at the price of gasoline, up nearly 50 cents a gallon?

Now he has opened the border to all who want to come. They will have free healthcare, even welfare, and he has said they will be given citizenship in America.

They will take low-paying jobs from our own people because they will work for cheaper wages.

You who thought that Trump was bad, he gave us less taxes to pay. Joe is going to raise taxes to pay for his plans. Good luck, Democrats, but we will all pay for Sleepy Joe’s plans.

Homer Campbell

Ironton

