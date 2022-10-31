Heritage Farm was created to celebrate the wisdom and intestinal fortitude (guts) of our ancestors who came to our mountain home with not much more than the shirt on their back. They came to build a life for themselves in a place where they could live free. You can still see a lot of their ingenuity, but some is slipping away in favor of mountain bikes and zip lines.
What was once old is new again. I think Mike Perry’s restored 1909 electric truck (batteries included) is interesting. It surprises me that so many visitors to the farm are so uninformed about things taken for granted just a few decades ago. Now corn meal is a factory-made powder instead of old-time stone-ground meal that you can still see it is or was corn. Too bad that so many are deprived of homemade apple butter or sorghum molasses. They have no clue about hog-killing time. Believe it or not, our “young” guests know what a broom is but don’t know how to use one or take care of them.
We have the Greatest Generation, the Baby Boomers and generations X, Y and Z. I propose we call the current batch the Easy Generation. Everything these days has to be the easy way. If it is easy everyone would do it. Acquiring a skill others are willing to pay for does not come easy. That is why such skills are expensive.
