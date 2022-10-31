The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Heritage Farm was created to celebrate the wisdom and intestinal fortitude (guts) of our ancestors who came to our mountain home with not much more than the shirt on their back. They came to build a life for themselves in a place where they could live free. You can still see a lot of their ingenuity, but some is slipping away in favor of mountain bikes and zip lines.

What was once old is new again. I think Mike Perry’s restored 1909 electric truck (batteries included) is interesting. It surprises me that so many visitors to the farm are so uninformed about things taken for granted just a few decades ago. Now corn meal is a factory-made powder instead of old-time stone-ground meal that you can still see it is or was corn. Too bad that so many are deprived of homemade apple butter or sorghum molasses. They have no clue about hog-killing time. Believe it or not, our “young” guests know what a broom is but don’t know how to use one or take care of them.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you