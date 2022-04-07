Ukrainian President Zelensky is a true hero who is putting his country first, before his own safety. He is staying in Ukraine’s capital, leading the battle against the brutal Russian invasion of his country.
Russia’s president, Putin, spread the false information that Zelensky had fled the capital, which was under siege. Zelensky responded, using his phone from a recognizable location outside the presidential office in central Kyiv, saying, “Good evening, everyone. Your leader is here. Your government is here. Your soldiers are here. We are all protecting our country and we will continue to do so. Glory to Ukraine.”
Several days later, still repelling the Russians, Zelensky, in reply to the United States’ offer to evacuate him from the war zone, said, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”
It is so refreshing to have a leader stay in his country and lead the battle against its brutal invaders. One opposite example of so many leaders under threat from an overwhelming force is Afghanistan. Recently when the United States deserted Afghanistan and the Taliban was taking over the country and headed toward the capital, the Afghan president and other top leaders raided the treasury and fled the country, leaving its citizens to fend for themselves.
The United States and our NATO allies must give Zelensky whatever he needs to protect his country from Russia. Were Russia to defeat Ukraine, who would be next?
Our own hero, George Washington, having to use his own financial fortune and fighting the strongest army in the world at the time against formidable odds, prevailed and gained our independence from Great Britain. Zelensky and other heroes who fight for their country’s independence are an inspiration to freedom-loving people everywhere.
