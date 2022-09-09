At about 27 million degrees Fahrenheit and 340 billion atmospheres, hydrogen fusion fuels our sun. Fusion pushes two hydrogen atoms together to form helium, releasing stupendous energy. It’s the pinnacle of energy production powering stars.
In the 1950s, Russians undertake laboratory contained fusion. Under Lev Andreyevich Artsimovich’s guidance, they produce first laboratory-controlled reaction. In following years, numerous scientists work tirelessly trying to achieve a net energy gain from magnetically contained fusion process. Each decade sees incremental advancements with new approaches such as laser ignition and magnetic-mirror technology in pursuit of a self-sustaining plasma. Yet they don’t reach the breakeven point.
By 1985, Gorbachev calls on Reagan to collaborate in developing fusion for peaceful uses. Cooperation results in International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER: means “the way” in Latin). Though plagued by difficulties and cost overruns, ITER continues to trudge forward.
Suddenly in 1989, electrochemists Stanley Pons and Martin Fleischmann make headlines pronouncing creation of fusion at room temperature (cold fusion). Employing heavy water, they proclaim electrolysis of a salt solution absorbs deuterium atoms into palladium electrode at very-high density, merging nuclei to yield a net energy gain. Yet, telltale signs of fusion (neutron and gamma-ray emissions) remain absent. After intense scrutiny, enthusiasm about cold fusion soon dissipates.
National Ignition Facility (NIF) scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently generated a slight net energy gain with fusion. This propels the process into “burning plasma regime” for first time. Former NIF director Michael Campbell says the experiment “is a good and necessary step, but there is a long way to go before you have energy for mankind.”
NIF and ITER continue to kindle fusion’s forward momentum. Sustained hydrogen-fusion power offers about seven times more energy for a given mass than fissionable material in a nuclear power plant. Investments in industry now support fusion efforts. Fusion power passes a threshold. It’s no longer about the possibility of “if,” but rather the probability of “when.”
Roger Combs
Ona
President Biden and the swamp are dangerous to America
About a month ago someone asked me why I hated Joe Biden, and I answered that I don’t hate Biden, but I do hate what his administration is doing to America. Now after that last political speech I have to ask why Biden hates me.
It must be because I am a white 83-year-old independent who voted for a businessman who was not part of the ruling class in D.C. that feel that they are the only people who are allowed to decide the fate of our country. The real ruling class is the citizens of this country, but the swamp is trying to eliminate our rights. I am a veteran. I am not a racist. I believe in free speech, our Constitution, Bill of Rights, law and order and that the federal government’s main responsibility is to protect the safety of its citizens — not controlling their lives but protecting their freedoms.
All I see out of the Biden administration is hate for Trump and everyone who voted for him because he was a fresh face who had what we all wanted, which was for someone to upset the swamp, and it is a swamp.
The Biden administration needs to be held accountable for all the thousands of lives that have been lost by allowing all of the fentanyl into our country sent in by the drug cartels, which has been enough to kill every person in this country. Why will they not protect us from this invasion caused by their actions? The drug cartels have killed at least 100 times more of our citizens in the last year and a half than all of our soldiers that have sacrificed their lives in the last 50 years of wars. Why are they not declared as terrorists and we send our military after them and wipe them off the face of the earth? I sometimes wonder if the cartels have paid off part of the swamp.
I have not seen anything the swamp has done good for our country, starting with the exit of Afghanistan, opening our southern border and allowing thousands of criminals and terrorists to sneak into America. I am very fearful that there will be a bad terrorist attack from them inside our country.
Every decision that Biden has made has only been to cause more of our working class and poor to have to tighten their belts and make the decisions of whether to pay bills or buy food.
